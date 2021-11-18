Woman's car stolen from driveway as she waits for it to heat up

The Saline County Sheriff's Office warns as it gets colder and more people warm up or defrost their cars to make sure it's locked.

BENTON, Arkansas — A Benton woman's car was stolen right out of her driveway as she was getting ready for the day.

Police are still looking for those involved and are warning people to stay safe as they could see more of these property crimes in the winter months.

It happened Nov. 3 a little before 7 a.m., according to the Saline County Sheriff's report. The owner had a Ring doorbell video that shows two people approaching the house where the car was turned on to warm up.

The people then get in the car and drive off. A few moments later, the owner comes out of the house, watching her car speed off down the road.

You can see the woman is stunned asking, "Did somebody just pull off with my car?"

Neighbors were shocked by the video, describing these incidents as rare.

"That's really surprising for the neighborhood. We've got a really good neighborhood. I haven't heard of any crimes," said Dennis Bregg.

Bregg is the president of the neighborhood Property Owners Association. He lives down the road on Lakeside Drive where the theft happened. Other neighbors we spoke to were surprised by the incident and told us they feel safe in the area.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office warns as it gets colder and more people warm up or defrost their cars to make sure it's locked.

"Everybody should report anything they see, and that's why it's a little bit shocking that there's been nothing and then a car is stolen. That's pretty serious," said Bregg.

After the car was stolen, 30 minutes later it was found at a travel center on Alcoa Road. Police are still looking for the two people involved in this incident.