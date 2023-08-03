Arkansas man sentenced for production of child sexual abuse material

Authorities in Arkansas seized 26-year-old Jakob Brown's phone and discovered 18 videos and 87 images of child sexual abuse material.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials at the Office of the United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Arkansas announced the arrest of a Bigelow man on Wednesday for producing child sexual abuse material.

Jakob Brown, 26, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison by United States District Court Judge Brian S. Miller.

Brown, who is a registered sex offender, had his phone seized after the Conway Police Department received a report in April 2020 about a male harassing and extorting a female victim on Facebook and Snapchat.

Authorities discovered 18 videos and 87 images of child sexual abuse material, and Brown was arrested for sexual extortion.

According to officials, several of the videos were of prepubescent females approximately four-to-five years old performing sex acts. The FBI then obtained search warrants for Brown’s Snapchat accounts and discovered conversations with a minor female victim, beginning in February 2020.

In the conversations, Brown offered to pay the minor for sexually-explicit videos, stating "everything has to show face and send the pictures and videos to chat."

The minor responded to Brown with a 35-second video of herself engaged in explicit sexual conduct, as directed.

Brown was indicted in December 2020 and pleaded guilty in June 2022. In addition to the 25-year prison term, Brown was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release following his imprisonment.