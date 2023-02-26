Little Rock police investigating after finding body in vehicle parked at Love's Truck Stop

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after the body of a deceased male was found in a vehicle parked at a Love's Truck Stop on Sunday afternoon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Sunday afternoon just before 3:00 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department responded to a call at the Love's Travel Stop in Otter Creek.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found a deceased black male inside a vehicle.

Officers say there's no evidence of foul play but the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification and an autopsy.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.