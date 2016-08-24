Woman charged in connection with Saline Co. homicide

HENSLEY, Ark. — On Sunday, March 5, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call on John Hilden Drive, where they located a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence.
The victim was later identified as 61-year-old Patrick Pasteka.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation and determined that 30-year-old Alana Morris, who was at the residence, show Pasteka.
Morris was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.