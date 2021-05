A body was discovered in the Arkansas River by a fisherman on Tuesday morning, May 25.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark — According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in the Arkansas River by a fisherman on Tuesday morning, May 25.

The body was found near the I-440 bridge in the Arkansas River, leading the sheriff’s office to conduct a death investigation.

The body has not been identified, but was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for cause and manner of death.