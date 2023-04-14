x
Crime

Bryant teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with student

A Bryant High School teacher has been arrested for engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.

BRYANT, Ark. — The Bryant Police Department recently conducted an investigation regarding allegations of a Bryant High School teacher involved in sexual misconduct with a student.

Detectives were able to secure a warrant for 32-year-old Heather Hare on felony charges of first-degree sexual assault.

Hare surrendered herself to the Saline County Detention Center on the morning of Friday, April 14, where she will be arraigned and a bond set.

Anyone with additional information about this case has been urged to contact the Bryant Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 942-0943.

Credit: KTHV

