Bryant teacher arrested for sexual misconduct with student

BRYANT, Ark. — The Bryant Police Department recently conducted an investigation regarding allegations of a Bryant High School teacher involved in sexual misconduct with a student.
Detectives were able to secure a warrant for 32-year-old Heather Hare on felony charges of first-degree sexual assault.
Hare surrendered herself to the Saline County Detention Center on the morning of Friday, April 14, where she will be arraigned and a bond set.
Anyone with additional information about this case has been urged to contact the Bryant Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 942-0943.