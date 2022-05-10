North Little Rock cold case detectives seeking information on woman's homicide

Cold case detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are seeking information regarding the homicide of Ms. Taylor Davis on September 6, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Cold case detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are seeking information regarding the homicide of Ms. Taylor Davis.

On September 6, 2021, Taylor Davis and another female were inside a parked vehicle at 4925 High Cliff Drive in North Little Rock.

Ms. Davis was sitting in the passenger seat when two individuals approached her side of the car.

Following a conversation with the two suspects, both Ms. Davis and the woman in the driver's seat were shot.

Ms. Davis later died as a result of her injuries, and the driver of the vehicle survived.