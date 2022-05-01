Police: Dardanelle man charged with sexual assault, endangering minor

Arkansas State Police arrested 34-year-old Dustin Corley, who faces multiple charges including sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.

DARDANELLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police arrested 34-year-old Dustin Corley around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to reports, Corley is being charged with first degree sexual assault, first degree endangering of a minor, fleeing, and reckless driving.

Police were reportedly patrolling Arkansas Highway 155 when they came across parked pick-up truck in a wooded area.

Officers approached the vehicle and Corley, who was in the truck, fled from the area.

Reports say that officers attempted to stop Corley, to which he ignored and continued fleeing towards Dardanelle with the pursuit ending near Winterwood Lane, where Corley would be taken into custody.

Corley had a female passenger inside of the truck, who has since been interviewed by Arkansas State Police who are leading the investigation.