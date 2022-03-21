Death of escaped Arkansas inmate shot by officer justified, prosecution says

The death of an escaped Texarkana inmate who was shot and killed by a police officer was ruled justified by county prosecution.

TEXARKANA, Ark. — On Monday, March 21, two inmates escaped from the Bowie County Jail Annex in downtown Texarkana sometime after 12 a.m., according to Arkansas State Police.

One inmate was killed as police attempted to capture him, police said in a statement.

Arkansas State Police identified Michael Olson, 30, as one of the escaped inmates who was shot and killed by a police officer after what police said was a "struggle for the officer's gun."

Olson was being held for felony assault and a probation violation, while Wayde Land, 38, the second inmate who escaped, was in jail for burglary of a building and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

An investigative file was submitted to the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney who reviewed the evidence and ruled the shooting and death of Olson as justified on Thursday, March 31.