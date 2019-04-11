JACKSONVILLE, Ark — According to a release from the Jacksonville Police Department, the criminal investigation division conducted undercover operations on multiple businesses on Monday, November 4.

The operations come after receiving numerous complaints from Jacksonville residents.

The department was able to execute 11 search warrants for operating an illegal gambling house and illegal use of gambling equipment. Several of the businesses have been doing this since 2017.

JPD executed 11 search warrants on the following businesses:

Bucks Country Store

Citgo Flash Market

Citgo T-Ricks

Feeze Kutz

Han's Citgo

Heards and Q Tee's

Hi-Life Market

OK Mart / Valero

Roadrunner Dist.

Victory Express

501 Vapes

The following gas and convenience stores are currently open and were not affected by the search warrants:

Alon

Bucks Jr. Food Mart

Corner Food Mart BP Station

Kum & Go

Shell West

Valero North

We will update this article as the investigation continues.

