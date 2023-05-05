Arkansas authorities call off search for woman missing since 2022

Authorities have called off the search for 39-year-old Maranda Neal after finding "unconfirmed" skeletal remains that will be tested.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crews have called off the search for a Jefferson County woman first reported missing May 22nd, 2022.

Authorities shared that they found "unconfirmed" human skeletal remains this afternoon roughly half a mile southeast of President Circle in Jefferson county.

According to authorities, the remains were found in the woods in thick vines and overgrowth. While searching in the area, they mentioned that they also found clothes.

Authorities have emphasized that its not confirmed to be Marranda Neal and are calling off the search for the weekend as they send the body to the crime lab.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent almost a year trying to find 39-year-old Maranda Neal and learn what happened to her.

"We commenced a series of searches when she was reported missing. [Then] additionally through the summer, and in November, someone located an ATV that matched her description in the area," Major Gary McClain said.

Neal was last seen on an ATV in the Dyson Road and President's Circle area near Watson Chapel.

When they learned someone found the vehicle, they started another search.

"Through a collaboration with Quapaw Nation and their K-9 teams, they've come out to help assist in the search," he said.

The dogs and handlers were back to help out during Friday's search.

"They've got areas gritted off, and they have 15 K-9s," he said.

Caleb Landers with Quapaw Nation explained the woods were in extremely rough shape, making it a more difficult and time-consuming search.

"There's a lot of briars out there. It's very thick. It's really hard to navigate through. It's probably some of the thickest stuff that I've ever been into," Landers said.

Closure for the family and friends was at the forefront for Major McClain and his crew.