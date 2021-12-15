Possibly thousands stolen from Little Rock business during early morning burglary

Bart Barlogie with The Fold says he's not quite sure yet how much was stolen, but knows it's probably in the thousands.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's an early morning for Bart Barlogie at The Fold.

"Broke in this front door, came in, this door was obviously shut, closed," he said. "Then they came around here, and stole our cash box that was over here."

It was an even earlier one for the person who broke into the restaurant on Cantrell.

"Around 6:40, 6:45 this morning, and kinda ransacked our restaurant," he said. "Our cash drawer and all of our point of sale terminals."

Broken glass doors and piles of glass debris greeted the customers coming for lunch Wednesday morning.

A sign on the outside of the restaurant reads, "Windows are busted, thieves can't be trusted."

In this case though, maybe you do trust them – to do the same crime twice.

"What we know is we made an arrest in this case, and we think the person that we have arrested could possibly be linked to other commercial burglaries," Mark Edwards, spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, said.

Edwards couldn't say much about the person they arrested, but did say crimes like this see a spike during this time of year.

"We know there's a slight uptick around the holidays, criminals are looking for opportunities," he said. "When they go to commercial burglaries and they get these commercial burglary opportunities, they're out and about looking for something of value."

And value is what they found.

Barlogie says he's not quite sure yet how much was stolen, but knows it's probably in the thousands.

He says those items are replaceable, but Edwards says there's ways other businesses can help catch thieves just like The Fold did – with cameras.