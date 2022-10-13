Little Rock sees 21% rise in homicides despite drop in violent crime

Little Rock homicides have increased by 21% since this time last year, despite the city seeing a 6% decrease in overall violent crime for the year.

According to the City of Little Rock, the data compares data taken from Jan. 1 until Oct. 10 for both 2021 and 2022. The city saw 53 homicides during that span of time last year, in comparison to the 64 that we're currently seeing in 2022.

When you compare those 64 homicides to the last five years, the city is actually seeing a 58% change as the average was 40 homicides over that 10 month span each year.

These numbers come as data also shows that the city is seeing a decrease in violent crime over the same span of time.

For 2021, Little Rock reported 3,141 cases of violent crime, in comparison to 2,960 cases so far this year. However, the 2022 total is higher than the 5 year average, with the city reporting 13% difference with 2,628 cases of violent crime.

Between 2021 and 2022, here's how the four major forms of violent crime break down:

Homicides: 21% change. 53 cases in 2021 , 64 cases in 2022 .

21% change. 53 cases in , 64 cases in . Rape: -2% change. 163 cases in 2021 , 159 cases in 2022 .

-2% change. 163 cases in , 159 cases in . Robbery: 19% change. 269 cases in 2021 , 321 cases in 2022 .

19% change. 269 cases in , 321 cases in . Aggravated assault: -9% change. 2,656 cases in 2021, 2,960 cases in 2022.

The race for Little Rock is just weeks away, with the election set to take place in November.

During a mayoral forum on Oct. 10, candidates addressed the topic of violent crime in Little Rock, with candidate Steve Landers even referring to the city as "the most dangerous city in America."

Landers cited the FBI as the source of his claim, to which authorities responded by stating that they have no ranking system of "the most dangerous cities in the country."

During the forum, the two front runners for Little Rock mayor shared their plans for improving public safety within the city.

"We've created a true short term and long term plan of action, that's the reason crime is down 6%," Mayor Scott said during the forum. "[Crime] is not a quick fix, we're dealing with issues today that happened 15 years ago."

Landers shared that his plan consists of utilizing more K9s, recruiting police officers, and funding police departments.