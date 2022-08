Little Rock police are investigating a shooting involving two victims that took place on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that took place on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow.

Two victims involved in the incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers asked civilians to avoid the area until the scene has been fully processed.