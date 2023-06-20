Little Rock police investigating Fairfield Drive shooting

An investigation is underway after officers responded to a shots fired call linked to a "domestic altercation" on Fairfield Drive that left one victim dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of June 19, the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots-fired call at 7325 Fairfield Drive.

According to reports, officers were advised that the incident was a domestic altercation.

Upon arrival, officers located 49-year-old Ricardo Sykes suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.