Police investigating Little Rock homicide on Rainwood Road

Northwest Patrol Officers confirmed that a 26-year-old is dead following a shooting that occurred at 11724 Rainwood Road on July 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of July 29, Northwest Patrol Officers responded to 11724 Rainwood Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officials located 26-year-old Eligiah Lucas suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The Pulaski County Coroner confirmed that he died at the scene.

Homicide detectives were notified, and the victim's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The Crime Scene Search Unit joined detectives in a preliminary investigation and canvassed the area for witnesses and video surveillance.

According to reports, officers then spoke with 23-year-old Harris Martin who was on the scene and transported to Major Crimes for questioning.

After being questioned, Mr. Martin provided a statement and was released without charges pending a file review.

This investigation is currently ongoing and occurred in the Northwest Division. To view the full report for this incident, please click here.