LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott Jr. joined the Little Rock Police Department tried to calm public fear on the high number of January homicides and offer help to people who might need it.

Officials shared their concerns in a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 30 about the large number of homicides already this year. Since 2019 began, nine people have been murdered in the city of Little Rock.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, a Little Rock man killed both of his parents before killing himself. These were the 8th and 9th homicides in Little Rock in just one month.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, out of the nine homicides this year, five are domestic related.

The acting police chief and Mayor Scott each spoke this afternoon about the danger domestic violence poses, and the resources available.

There are shelters like "Women and Children First" and "Dorcas House" where women can go to escape an abusive relationship. LRPD also has a victim services division that will refer you to organizations that can help, and follow up to make sure you're okay.

"We recognize that many domestic violence victims are reluctant to come forward," Asst. Chief Wayne Bewly said. "So, our call of action, if you will, to the public is to, if you see something, say something. If you are aware of anyone in the city who is a victim of domestic violence, have information about this."

Police said they have made arrests and/or identified the suspects in all but one of the homicide incidents.