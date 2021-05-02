Police identify Lyon College student found dead in dorm room

A 19-year-old Lyon College student was found dead in his dorm on Saturday, Jan. 30, according to police.

BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to Chief Alan Cockrill with the Batesville Police Department, a 19-year-old Lyon College student was found dead in his dorm on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Chief Cockrill said the victim was identified as James Aaron Gilfedder.

Gilfedder went to a friend's house on Friday night, Jan. 29, and at some point in the night, consumed alcohol, according to police.

Between 2 - 2:30 a.m., freshmen friends took Gilfedder back to his dorm and set him up on a pallet located on the floor because Gilfedder didn't want to sleep in his bed, reports say.

On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., a friend went to check on Gilfedder, but found him dead in the same spot he was left.

Investigators say they have identified three persons of interest, but there was sign of foul play at the scene.

Batesville police say they have interviewed students, but will not have much information until the toxicology report comes back.