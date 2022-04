Little Rock police officers are investigating an overnight homicide that occurred on Indiana Avenue.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating an overnight homicide that occurred on Indiana Avenue.

Police say a man has died due to the incident.

There are no reports on how the victim died.

The suspect was identified as Joey Doss, and police say he is now in custody.

