LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting on Markham Street, located on the east portion of the parking lot at Park Plaza mall.

Police say an 18-year-old man was injured in result of the shooting and is currently receiving medical attention.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and we will update this article with more information as it becomes available.