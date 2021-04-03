Arkansas man arrested after fleeing from state police, allegedly firing a weapon

A Faulkner County man was arrested after fleeing from the Arkansas State Police and allegedly firing a weapon.

The state police attempted to make a traffic stop around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, just south of Conway near Baker Willis Parkway and Sturgis Road.

The driver of vehicle did not pull over, but sped away leading to a police pursuit that ended in the Mayflower area.

During the pursuit, the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Joey James Staley, pulled a gun outside of the driver’s window and is believed to have attempted to fire the weapon at the pursuing trooper.

Staley abandoned the SUV and fled the scene.

On Weednesday night around 7:30 p.m., state troopers, accompanied by Faulkner County Sheriff’s Deputies, and U.S. Marshals, located Staley at a residence on Flag Pond Road west of Mayflower.

Staley was arrested without incident and is being held at the Faulkner County Jail.

State troopers are preparing an affidavit of arrest, seeking formal charges against Staley for attempted capital murder.