Missing man found dead on South Gaines Street, Little Rock police investigating as homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, August 24, at approximately 2:03 a.m., officers in the 12th Street Patrol Division responded to the 2200 block of S. Gains Street for a reported a man was lying in the grass near this location.

Upon officers arrival, a white male was located in the front yard of the residence with apparent trauma to his body.

The victim was later identified as 64-year-old Larry McChristian. Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced McChristian dead.

Officers learned that McChristian was reported as a missing person from UAMS Police Department, on August 22.

Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit responded to the scene and began to process the scene and collect evidence. Homicide Detectives began performing a neighborhood canvass, speaking with nearby residences and searching for surveillance cameras in the area.

McChristian’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to be preformed.

This investigation is ongoing and the next of kin has been notified.