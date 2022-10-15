Four suspects arrested after North Little Rock officer fires gun

Four suspects have been detained after shots were fired on Velvet Ridge Drive— an officer has also been placed on administrative leave after discharging his weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of October 15, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Velvet Ridge Drive.

When officers arrived, they encountered several male subjects with firearms, and one of the officers "discharged" his gun.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave according to departmental policy.

The four suspects involved were detained, and officers recovered several firearms from the scene.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire, however, one of the suspects is receiving treatment for unrelated injuries.

Detectives have been called to the scene, and are processing evidence and conducting interviews.

The names of the suspects and involved officer have not been released at this time.