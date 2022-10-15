Benton police issue warrants for gas station shootout suspects

Warrants have been issued for 45-year-old Arnold Hendrix and 42-year-old Clifton Owens, after a disturbance at a gas station escalated into a shootout.

BENTON, Ark. — On the afternoon of September 23, officers with the Benton Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Highway 67 Big Red Valero.

Following an investigation, officials determined that a disturbance between two drivers escalated into shots being fired.

Warrants have been issued for both drivers— 45-year-old Arnold Hendrix and 42-year-old Clifton Owens, both of Benton.

Hendrix will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons, while Owens will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact the Benton Police Department at (501) 776-5947 or (501) 778-1171.