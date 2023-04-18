North Little Rock police investigating homicide

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one victim dead on West 17th Street on April 17.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On April 17, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 500 block of West 17th Street in reference to a subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were notified to initiate a homicide investigation and are currently processing the scene and conducting interviews.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Coburn at (501) 771-7155. You can remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.