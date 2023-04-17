Agencies providing relief to Arkansans impacted by tornado

Agencies have been providing relief for people like Sarah Smith who lost her home to the tornado.



“I just want to get back to my normal life. I just want a place to live to call my home and not to live out of a bag,” said Smith.



The American Red Cross has been helping Smith and many others who were impacted by the tornado.



“To make sure that people have the housing that they need, that they have the food that they need, that they that they have the access to health care that they need,” said Brian Murnahan with Red Cross.



He explained that the current focus has been helping people transition back into their everyday lives.



“Shelters at a church or at a rec center. In this case, we've moved people now on into hotel rooms, and in overtime, we have a shelter transition team that will help them move on into something more permanent,” said Murnahan.



While they help people transition their main goal has been to keep a line of communication open between the people they serve and agencies like FEMA.



“The services that are available for FEMA are different, but much the same in the way that we're trying to provide as much assistance to the survivors from this disaster as possible,” said Thomas Kempton with FEMA.



As of Sunday, officials with FEMA said they have processed about 6,500 applications for assistance and $4.7 million has been approved to help Arkansans recover and rebuild.



“That money is already on the street. As your application is accepted. You get it as a direct deposit right in your bank account. It's that fast,” said Kempton. “But the process sometimes can be difficult, especially if you lost your home and lost all your paperwork.”