Home Depot commits $400K to tornado relief efforts

Home Depot associates have been hard at work sending out disaster relief kits, water, paper towels, gloves, and more to the Pulaski County school district.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Home Depot Foundation announced that they will be increasing their commitment to $400,000 to help support communities impacted by recent severe weather and tornadoes.

The company's initial donation commitment of $200,000 was made after tornadoes hit Mississippi at the end of March.

The increase in funds will help expand response efforts in Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia.

Additionally, the commitment will support Home Depot's national nonprofit partners working in the area and donations from stores who are partnering with local nonprofits to support cleanup efforts.

“We’re heartbroken to see the number of communities facing such significant loss after weeks of severe weather systems across several states,” said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation.

In Pulaski County, Home Depot sent out disaster relief kits, water, paper towels, gloves, totes, shovels, and more to the county school district.

“The Home Depot Foundation and its nonprofit partners stand with these communities and pledge to support both immediate needs and long-term rebuilding efforts in the weeks, months, and years ahead,” Gerber said.

The Homer Fund, Home Depot’s employee assistance program, will provide emergency financial support to all impacted associates in need of safe housing, food, or clothing.