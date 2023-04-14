Family Assistance Center shifts to West Central in Little Rock

The Family Assistance Center for residents impacted by the March 31 tornado has been relocated to West Central Community Center in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Family Assistance Center (FAC) for residents impacted by the March 31 tornado has been relocated to West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock.

The center is a partnership among the City of Little Rock and several nonprofit and community organizations. It was previously at Immanuel Baptist Church's City Center.

According to city officials, the FAC's move to West Central is a move that scales back operations as the immediate, emergency response winds down and the focus shifts to long-term recovery and rebuilding.

The city also said that tornado-impacted residents in Little Rock could pick up pre-packaged bundles of donated food, water, and necessities from the FAC on West Central Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

After that, relief packages will be available Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, the Salvation Army is providing hot meals to affected residents at West Central each day until April 21.

The City of Little Rock said FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and State officials are stationed daily at West Central from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to speak directly with affected residents about disaster aid and other assistance. No appointments are necessary to visit specialists at the Disaster Recovery Center.