The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped overnight on April 18 and was discovered missing the following morning.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On April 19, an inmate was discovered missing by officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office during a morning headcount.

An initial investigation revealed that the inmate, 56-year-old Henri Hatten of Little Rock, had escaped overnight.

If anyone has information on Mr. Hatten's whereabouts, please contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at (501) 340-6963 or leave an anonymous tip at (501) 340-TIPS (8477).