Pine Bluff man shot and killed during incident, authorities say

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning on Old Warren Road, leaving a 22-year-old male dead.

According to reports, authorities were sent to Camelot Apartments in regards to a shooting, where they located the 22-year-old victim.

Authorities recovered a handgun near the man's body and made contact with a 67-year-old man who was apparently responsible for the shooting.

Police say the 67-year-old was fully cooperative and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are questioning the 67-year-old to determine if the man will be arrested.

According to reports, the man's identity will be released if he is booked into the Jefferson County jail and the identity of the victim will be released once family is notified of his death.