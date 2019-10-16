MAUMELLE, Ark. — A year after the killing that shocked Maumelle, two police departments and the FBI are still working to solve the case.

They want to know who killed then 60-year-old Jerry Richard Stuart; a devoted father and husband, who was both shot and stabbed in his driveway between 4 and 5 a.m. on October 12 of last year.

Investigators are still trying to track a vehicle of interest that was caught on tape, entering the neighborhood an hour and a half before the shooting, then leaving shortly after.

It did the same thing two mornings in a row before the shooting.

The FBI believes people around the attacker may have seen something that didn't seem important at the time, but which is now key to solving the murder.

"This person would have been absent from his home between the hours of 3 and 5 in the morning, not only on the day of the incident, but also in the two days prior," said FBI Agent Diane Upchurch. "You might have noticed this person arriving late to work or not showing up at all. You also might have been aware of the underlying grudge between the individual and Jerry, but did not connect it to Jerry's death."



The FBI has also looked into the psychology of this murder.

The killer may have done something out of the ordinary right after the attack.

"You may have noticed a change in behavior for this person, including suddenly departing the area, changes in mood or demeanor, changes in lifestyle patterns, changes in use of alcohol, tobacco, or drugs, and withdrawal from social contact with others," Upchurch said. "This person may have changed their appearance, such as hair style or facial hair. This person may also be paying a lot of attention to the media regarding this case."

Investigators ask that people in Maumelle pause for a moment and think back to a year ago.

The morning of October 12, 2018 was a Friday.

If you remember any of the suspicious behaviors leading up to that Friday morning, or if you saw relevant behavior changes on Friday or over that weekend, please contact the Maumelle Police Department.

There is a $15,000 reward.

RELATED: Maumelle police offer reward for information in homicide

RELATED: Controversy stirs over Short Marche exit closure in Maumelle