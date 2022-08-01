Pine Bluff police investigating first two homicides of 2022

The Pine Bluff Police Department is currently investigating two different homicides that happened on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating two different homicides in the city.

The first of the two homicides happened on Jan. 7 and left one person dead and a second person injured.

According to reports, shooting happened around 9: 45 p.m. on 1020 S. Linden Street, where officers found the body on a man in an apartment.

A second person was taken to the hospital and authorities say that they have non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities responded to a second homicide on Jan. 8 around 2:45 a.m., leaving one person dead after a shooting.

Reports say that the incident happened at 2200 W. 10th Avenue, where police found a man dead inside of a vehicle.

The name's of the victims are currently being withheld until next of kin is notified.