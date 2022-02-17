Police looking for suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead in Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Police Department is looking for the suspect involved with a homicide that happened in the area of Short 3rd Avenue and Grant Street.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect in a homicide that happened late Wednesday night, Feb. 16.

According to PBPD, an officer was patrolling the area of Short 3rd Avenue and Grant Street when they received a "shots fired" call.

In a nearby park, the officer found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's identity or have named any suspects in the investigation.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call PBPD at (870) 730-2090.