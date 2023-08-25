Police investigating reports of armed subject in North Little Rock post office

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating after an armed suspect barricaded themself in the main post office at 300 Pershing Blvd.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to 300 W. Pershing Blvd. in reference to an armed, wanted subject in the area.

Officers were advised that the suspect had fled from Bail Bondsmen during the early morning hours of August 25.

Upon arrival, officials observed the suspect near the post office. Shortly afterward, a call from the post office confirmed that the suspect was inside the building.

Police secured the scene and activated all Special Operations Teams and Negotiators.

One employee was reportedly inside the building during the incident, however, officials confirmed they were safely extracted and uninjured.

As a result of this incident, city officials confirmed that the local high school, community center, Laman Library, and post office have been put on a temporary lockdown and are secure.

“Due to a community incident, North Little Rock High School/Center of Excellence and Central Office sites are on hold and secure status. This means everyone who is supposed to be in the building is allowed inside, but buildings are closed to visitors. Classes will resume as normal. We are working in conjunction with the North Little Rock Police Department, as they are managing the community incident. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Dustin with NLRSD.

At this time, the scene at the post office is active and stable. All pedestrian and vehicular traffic have been asked to avoid the area.

Pershing Blvd. is closed from Main Street to Percy Machin.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue providing updates as more information becomes available.