Police: Investigation underway after man found dead in Little Rock driveway

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has started investigating a homicide after they found a man dead in a Little Rock driveway.

According to reports, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m., with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responding to a call of an injured person.

Authorities reportedly arrived to the scene at Sandstone Drive in Little Rock, where they found a man dead in his driveway.

There is no information on the identity of the victim or if there are any potential suspects at this moment.