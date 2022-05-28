Police: Investigation underway after man found dead in Little Rock driveway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities are now investigating a homicide that took place in Little Rock.
According to reports, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m., with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responding to a call of an injured person.
Authorities reportedly arrived to the scene at Sandstone Drive in Little Rock, where they found a man dead in his driveway.
There is no information on the identity of the victim or if there are any potential suspects at this moment.
The investigation is ongoing and authorities encourage anyone with information to contact them at 501-340-6963.