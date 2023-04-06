Police investigating after man found dead in Warren apartments

The Warren Police Department has launched an investigation after locating a deceased man in his home at Bryant Court apartments on June 4.

WARREN, Arkansas — The Warren Police Department has launched an investigation after receiving a call about a possible death at Bryant Court apartments on June 4.

Upon arrival, officials located a deceased man, later identified as 34-year-old Mario Hampton in his apartment.

Hampton’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and cause of death investigation.

Warren Police Department was assisted by the Arkansas State Police.