Death of 17-year-old girl at Holla Bend now investigated as homicide

Savana Elliot's body was found at the Holla Bend Federal Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Oct. 23.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, police are investigating the death of 17-year-old Savana Elliot as a homicide.

Elliot's body was found at the Holla Bend Federal Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Arkansas State Police and the Yell County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information related to this case, or Savana Elliot, please call Pope County Sheriff’s Investigators at 479-968-0911 or the Pope County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 479-968-6545.

Any information received will remain confidential.

This is an ongoing investigation.