POPE COUNTY, Ark. — A 17-year-old girl's body was found at the Holla Bend Federal Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones, the body has been sent to the state crime lab to determine how she died.

The body was found at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday after someone reported finding human remains in the Pope County portion of the refuge.