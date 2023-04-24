Escaped Pulaski County inmate back in custody

After several days on the run, Pulaski County escaped inmate 56-year-old Henri Hatten, is back in police custody as of Monday afternoon.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — (Eds. note: above video is from date of his escape on April 19).

An escaped Pulaski County inmate was taken into custody at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

After an inmate was first discovered missing by officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office during a morning headcount on April 19, deputies spotted 56-year-old Henri Hatten a few days later on South University.

Pulaski County Sheriff's and the Little Rock Police Department were able to take Mr. Hatten into custody without incident and he is being charged with felony escape.

Officials state that he was able to escape from the exercise yard by getting through an exterior fence.

He was previously in jail after he pled guilty to a domestic battery charge and an unrelated drug charge. He had also received a 35-year commitment to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.