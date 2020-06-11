Robert Smith sentenced to life without parole for murder of Elvia Fragstein

Robert Smith was the second suspect of the kidnapping and killing of 72-year-old Elvia Fragstein. Tacori Mackrell was recently sentenced to life in prison as well.

CONWAY, Ark. — Robert Smith was sentenced to life without parole on capital murder in connection to the kidnapping and killing 72-year-old Elvia Fragstein.

Smith will be eligible after 30 years because he was a juvenile at the time of the commission of the crime. He is getting 40 years on Kidnapping, 40 years on Aggravated Robbery and 10 years + fine on Theft.

The judge ordered that they all run consecutively.

Tacori Mackrell was recently sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and killing 72-year-old Elvia Fragstein.

During Mackrell's trial, according to the state, Mackrell said Smith was driving, which put him in the backseat with Fragstein after taking her from TJ Maxx in Conway in 2018.

Mackrell said she was hit and beaten on the drive from Conway to Jefferson County.

The state claimed Fragstein died a "violent and brutal death because she’s the one [Mackrell] selected."