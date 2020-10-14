Tacori Mackrell sentenced to life in prison for murder of Elvia Fragstein

CONWAY, Ark. — Tacori Mackrell has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2018 kidnapping and murder of 72-year-old Elvia Fragstein.
The sentencing phase began at 9 a.m. on October 9, where Mackrell faced either life in prison or the death penalty.
Mackrell was found guilty of kidnapping Fragstein from a TJ Maxx in Conway then killing her and dumping her body in Jefferson County.
Mackrell was also found guilty of capital murder, aggravated robbery, and theft of property.
