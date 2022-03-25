Police: Shooting injures 17-year-old in Little Rock, investigation underway

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old with severe injuries on Friday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old with severe injuries on Friday.

According to reports, the shooting happened in the area of Halifax and Lancaster.

Authorities said that while the victim suffered severe injuries, they're reported to be in stable condition at the moment.

Police have not named a suspect at this moment as the investigation continues.