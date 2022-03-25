Suspect charged in murder of Little Rock man one year later

Little Rock police have arrested and charged a man involved in the November 2020 homicide of Alexander Davis.

The Little Rock Police Department has arrested and charged a man involved in the November 2020 homicide of Alexander Davis.

Police charged Bennie Powell Jr. with capital murder of Davis over a year after the incident.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23, Little Rock police responded to a shooting on Eagle Drive.

When officers arrived they found 23-year-old Alexander Davis dead from gunshot wounds.

Days after Davis's death, his mother, Brandy Baker, said she didn't understand how anybody could kill a man with a good heart. She said he was just serving turkeys for others the day before he was shot.

"I still don't even like to talk about it," Baker said in 2020. "I kept him on his toes. I guess he kept me on mine because I’m still waiting for him to walk through the door and see if he'll open that door and say ‘Mama’ with that crooked smile he has.”

In December 2020, Kaneika Miller, Davis's cousin, also said it's time for everyone to put the guns down.