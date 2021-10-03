Stone County man arrested after his father, woman found dead in home

A man has been arrested after two apparent murder victims were discovered inside a home north of Mountain View on Tuesday, March 9.

STONE COUNTY, Ark. — Two apparent murder victims were discovered inside a home north of Mountain View on Tuesday, March 9, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Stone County sheriff’s deputies contacted state police shortly after the bodies of a man and woman were found at a home on Chateau Pointe Loop off Arkansas Highway 87 shortly before 3 p.m.

Ronald Calkins, 64, who lived at the house, and Brandy Patrick, 40, both of Mountain View, have been identified as the homicide victims.

Their bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the state medical examiner will determine when the deaths occurred, along with the manner and cause of death.

Early in the investigation, a suspect was identified as a person who may have taken a truck from the crime scene.

About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, state police CID special agents and the Stone County Sheriff’s Department developed information the suspect was possibly in the Fifty-Six community, north of Mountain View.

Deputies were able to locate 43-year-old Royce Calkins, the son of the murder victim. Royce lived with his father at the Chateau Pointe Loop home, according to deputies.