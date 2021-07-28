Man arrested for capital murder in 2020 killing of Arkansas woman

MONTICELLO, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police say a former satellite television installation technician has been arrested in the more than year-old slaying of a woman in south Arkansas.
State police said Tuesday that 26-year-old Dilan Estes of Monticello was arrested on a capital murder warrant for the death of 44-year-old Crissy Lee Jacks.
Estes is jailed without bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Jacks' body was found in her home in Banks, about 80 miles south of Little Rock, on July 13, 2020, after friends asked the Bradley County Sheriff's Office to check on her because they could not contact her.