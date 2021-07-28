Man arrested for capital murder in 2020 killing of Arkansas woman

Arkansas State Police say a former satellite television installation technician has been arrested in the slaying of a woman in south Arkansas over a year ago.

MONTICELLO, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police say a former satellite television installation technician has been arrested in the more than year-old slaying of a woman in south Arkansas.

State police said Tuesday that 26-year-old Dilan Estes of Monticello was arrested on a capital murder warrant for the death of 44-year-old Crissy Lee Jacks.

Estes is jailed without bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.