Suspect wanted for shooting pregnant woman, killing 2 unborn children in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are searching for a suspect in relation to a shooting last week on Labette Manor Drive.
The shooting involved a pregnant victim, leaving her two unborn children dead as the result of her injuries.
The suspect was identified as Isaiah Smith. He is wanted for two counts of murder in the first degree and battery.
If you know of Smith’s whereabouts, contact us at 501-371-4829
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.