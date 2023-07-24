Police: Three charged with manslaughter after Arkansas woman found in ditch

Officials have arrested and charged three people with manslaughter in connection to a woman found dead in a ditch in Feb. 2023.

Three people have been arrested in connection to a woman found dead in a ditch in February 2023, according to the Conway County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff announced the arrests of Scott Kemp, Steven Horman, and Tiffany Trammel on Monday, July 24.

All three are being charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of 23-year-old Savana Oden.

Oden, who was from Morrilton, was found in the ditch on the side of Grandview Road in Birdtown on the morning of February 16.

At the time, Sheriff Mike Smith indicated there was "some evidence" she was possibly hit by a vehicle.

In the latest press release, officials received information in July that led them to the vehicle involved in the death and the three people inside at the time of the incident.