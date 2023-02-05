White County police find two bodies in Searcy, investigation underway

Authorities have started investigating after locating two bodies on Muscadine Drive in Searcy on Tuesday.

SEARCY, Ark. — Update: Officials are looking for a 2003 White Chevy Tahoe with license plate 124WDH. According to the sheriff, there are some large white stickers on the back.

According to Sheriff Phillip Miller with White County, the incident is currently being treated as a homicide.

Sheriff Miller says 46-year-old Christopher Durham and 34-year-old Kristalee Durham lived at the address where they were found dead on Tuesday morning. Leads are actively being investigated, according to the Sheriff.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.