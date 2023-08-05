A disappearance and an end-of-life confession | The 28 year search for Jarrod Green continues

Example video title will go here for this video

Nearly thirty years later, a Searcy family's love keeps the search for justice alive in the disappearance of their beloved brother and son, Jarrod Green.

There were lives lost, families left broken, and now nearly 30 years later— an investigation to find justice.

Who is Jarrod Green? :

This all started in Searcy, Arkansas back in 1994 when 20-year-old Jarrod Green was just starting out in life.

His sister, Shannon Green described him as a really good kid.

"He was always just so funny and just kept you laughing all the time," she added.

Shannon shared memories most people with siblings can relate to like, "Our bedrooms shared a wall and I could hear him giggling in the other room or, you know, aggravating me listening to music too loud."

Jarrod’s mom, Sharon said he had fallen in with the wrong crowd at school.

"He had no idea what he was getting into really, he just saw these other boys making that money," she explained. "We think he was probably transporting drugs."

As time went on, the family said Jarrod wanted to get out— but couldn’t.

"Jarrod said that like they would never let him pay them back right? They never let him out of what he was trying to get out of," Shannon described.

Court documents showed that Jarrod owed $7,500 for drugs to a dealer.

"He was really, really paranoid. He told us that he needed to get out of town and we helped him. Our parents helped him move out of the state," Shannon added.

A few weeks later, the family said Jarrod got a call from a friend with good news— no one was looking for him anymore.

Shannon said the family was relieved, at first.