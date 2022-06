Little Rock police are investigating an overnight hit-and-run accident on Kanis Road that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, a woman was struck by a white vehicle around 12:45 a.m., with the car leaving the area after the collision.

Authorities said that the woman's injuries are life threatening and encourage anyone with information or video surveillance to contact them at 501-371-4829.

